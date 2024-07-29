Top
4 held for drug trafficking, consumption

Telangana
DC Correspondent
29 July 2024 2:49 PM GMT
4 held for drug trafficking, consumption
Mailardevpally Police and Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB), nabbed four people for drug trafficking and consumption. During the operation, authorities seized 90 grams of MDMA and four mobiles from the suspects. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally Police and Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB), nabbed four people for drug trafficking and consumption. During the operation, authorities seized 90 grams of MDMA and four mobiles from the suspects.

Acting on a tip off, officials raided a flat in Friends Colony, Mailardevpally, leading to the arrest of Salman Shah (27), Mohammed Ateeq (35), Rizwan Ali (37), and Mohammed Yaseen (38). Six others connected to the case are absconding.

The investigation revealed that Ateeq, Ali, and Yaseen frequently bought drugs from Salman Shah and other individuals who remain at large. A case was registered under the NDPS Act, and the accused have been remanded into custody. The investigation is ongoing, according to the police.
