4 held for drug trafficking, consumption
Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally Police and Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB), nabbed four people for drug trafficking and consumption. During the operation, authorities seized 90 grams of MDMA and four mobiles from the suspects.
Acting on a tip off, officials raided a flat in Friends Colony, Mailardevpally, leading to the arrest of Salman Shah (27), Mohammed Ateeq (35), Rizwan Ali (37), and Mohammed Yaseen (38). Six others connected to the case are absconding.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
