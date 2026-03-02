4 Held for Abetting 3 Family Members Suicide in Amberpet

Hyderabad: The Amberpet police on Monday apprehended four illegal money lenders in a case related to suicide of three persons on February 24 and harassing them to repay loans.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Wasi Uz Zaman alias Irfan (57), a real estate and scrap business, P. Rajasekhara Reddy (55), a construction worker, Mohammed Nawaz (50), a businessman and Syed Majeed Hyder (53), an electrician. While Irfan, Reddy and Hyder were residents of Moula Ali, Nawaz was a resident of Old Safilguda.

Addressing a press conference, Secunderabad Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rakshitha Krishna Murthy, said the police received a complaint from a woman on February 24 stating that her father Kadgekar Ramraj (54), mother Madhavi, and younger brother Kadgekar Shashank Raj were found dead at their residence in Bapu Nagar, Amberpet.

She received information from her brother’s friend that her family members had committed suicide. On reaching home, she found her father and brother committed suicide by hanging to the fan in separate rooms and her mother lying dead on the bed.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case. During investigation, suicide notes were recovered from the scene which contains illegal demand, harassment by the four illegal money lenders whose harassments led to commit suicide.

From the suicide notes and statements of family members and witnesses, it was revealed that the deceased were facing severe financial harassment from certain money lenders. The family took Rs.57 lakh for running “King’s Biryani” hotels at Mallapur and Chakripuram.

The accused collected high interest on a daily basis. The three family members committed suicide for demanding excessive and illegal interest, forcibly obtaining blank cheques, promissory notes, MOUs, and original land documents, repeatedly threatening and humiliating the deceased over phone and threatening to visit their house and insult them publicly.

The police said the Call Data Records (CDR) confirmed that on the night of suicide, the accused persons contacted and threatened with dire consequence with a demand to repayment of loan amounts. Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, the section of law was altered to Section of 108 BNS (Abetment to Suicide).

During interrogation, the accused admitted to lending money on high interest rates and pressurizing the deceased family members for repayment. They also confessed to forcibly collecting blank cheques, promissory notes, and property documents as collateral security.

The police seized 12 multiple blank cheques issued by the deceased, half a dozen empty promissory notes, three Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), a mortgage-cum-loan agreements, original land documents pertains to agriculture land three acres at Gandhimall village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, bond papers and mobile phones.

The continuous harassment, unlawful financial pressure, threats, and humiliation caused severe mental trauma to the deceased family members forcing them to commit suicide, the police said.