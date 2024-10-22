4 girls in BC residential school injured by electric shock in Medak

MEDAK: Four girl inmates of a backward classes (BC) residential school at Havelighanpur in Medak district on Tuesday were injured as they accidentally came in contact with live electric wires on the school premises. The accident occurred when the girls were installing a flag post for a sports competition. The high mast pole came in touch with the overhead electric wires.

The injured were identified as Ranjitha, Gayathri, Tanushka and Vasantha. Rajitha is an intermediate student while the other three are in SSC. The injured were immediately shifted to government hospital in Medak and their condition is said to be out of danger.

Medak RDO Rama Devi, former MLA Padma Devender Reddy visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the students.

Meanwhile, BRS MLA T. Harish Rao expressed anger over the accident in BC residential school. He criticised the government for failing to protect the lives of students at residential schools.