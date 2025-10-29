4 Gates of Nagarjunasagar Dam Opened Once Again

Hyderabad: After a break for a few weeks, Telangana Irrigation department has opened four gates of Nagarjunasagar dam in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken following heavy inflows to the dam from the catchment areas of Krishna River due to the impact of cyclone Montha.

The department has asked the people residing in downstream to be alert as 32,192 cusecs of water would be released from the gates.