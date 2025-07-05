4 From Maharashtra Held At Secunderabad Railway Station For Smuggling Ganja

Hyderabad: Assistance provided by a narco dog to Government Railway Police (GRP), EAGLE team and Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped in nabbing four persons including three women on charges of smuggling ganja to Maharashtra.

The arrested persons - Bali Atish Pawar (24), Rajani Rohit Chavan (28), Padma Ashok Pimpale (44) and Rohit Godaji Chavhan (35), all natives of Maharashtra - were transporting dry ganja from Berhampur in Odisha to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from Secunderabad railway station by train.

Bhura and Ashish Kumar, both natives of Barhampur in Odisha, were absconding, Secunderabad Railway Inspector B. Saieashwar Goud said.

Bali runs a plastic toys business, while the other three arrested persons were working as agricultural labourers. All the four were relatives. Two years ago, Bali went to Khammam for chilli plucking work, where she obtained the mobile numbers of Bhura and Ashish Kumar and subsequently transported ganja under their directions.

As a result, she was arrested and remanded in an NDPS case registered at Khammam Town police station in 2023. After being released from jail, Bali decided to procure ganja at a low cost from Bhura and Ashish Kumar and sell it at a higher price to customers in Maharashtra.

She would purchase each sachet weighing two kg of ganja for Rs.5,000 and sell it in Maharashtra for Rs.10,000 per sachet. A few days ago, Bali met Rohit and Rajani at a family function, during which they disclosed their financial difficulties to her.

Upon learning this, she lured them into the ganja trade by promising high profits. Four days ago, the four arrested persons travelled to Barhampur and on July 3, they purchased 45 kgs of ganja which was packed in 21 packets and proceeded to Berhampur railway station.

They boarded Falaknuma express and got down on Saturday morning at Secunderabad railway station. When they were waiting in the general waiting hall for Devagiri express to travel to Aurangabad the police apprehended them.

Upon questioning, they voluntarily confessed to being in possession of ganja in four bags. The police seized 45.860 kgs of dry ganja worth Rs.22.93 lakh, four mobile phones and a train ticket from the possession of arrested persons.