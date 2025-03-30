4 family members drowned accidentally in Pedda Cheruvu in Kamareddy district

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman and her three children drowned accidentally in Yellareddy Pedda Cheruvu near their residence at Venkatapur Agraharam village in Kamareddy district.

Though the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, it came to light on Sunday morning after the bodies were found floating in the lake, Yellareddy Sub-Inspector B Mahesh said. He confirmed that the four family members – B Mounika, (26) and her three children Maithili (10), Akshara (8) and Vinay (7) got drowned accidentally and it’s not a suicide.

“Our primary investigation revealed that the four family members drowned,” he said.

According to Mahesh, the four members came to the lake to wash clothes. Unaware of dug up pits filled with water in the lake, two children might have first entered the water. On seeing them drowning, Mounika might have tried to enter the water to save them but in the process she too got drowned.

To rescue the family members, Maithili might have entered the water but she also drowned. Moreover, the clothes were found intact at the lakebed to wear after swimming.

The incident came to light when Mounika’s husband Lingaiah, who is working as a hamali in the district, returned home in the evening and could not find his wife and children. He then enquired with his father, who informed that the four of them went to the lake with their clothes.

Lingaiah rushed to the lake and found only clothes. With the help of villagers, he searched for them but in vain. On Sunday morning, the bodies were found floating in the lake. Based on a complaint lodged by Lingaiah, the police booked a case under relevant provisions of BNS and the bodies were handed over to the family after an autopsy at the government hospital in the district.

Maithili and Akshara were class VI and V students, respectively. They were studying in a residential school in Medak, while Vinay is a class III student of a primary school in Kamareddy.