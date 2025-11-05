4 Devotees From Ganagapur Die in Road Mishap

Sangareddy: Four devotees from Ganagapur temple town died in a road accident near Humnabad in Bidar district of Karnataka on Wednesday. The mishap occurred when the devotees were returning from Ganagapur to their native place in Narayanakhed mandal.

The car in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle near Humnabad. Three persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries after being shifted to the Bidar district headquarters hospital. One person remains in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Naveen, 22, Rachappa, 45, Nagaraju, 48, and Nagaraju, 40, all residents of Jagannathpur village in Narayanakhed mandal. The fifth pilgrim, Prathap, is undergoing treatment at the Bidar hospital.

The devotees were returning home after offering prayers at the Sri Dattatreya Swamy temple in Ganagapur. A pall of gloom descended on their native village following the tragedy. Police suspect that speeding may have caused the accident. The Karnataka police have registered a case and begun an investigation.