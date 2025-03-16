4 booked for abusing cop

Hyderabad: Balanagar police registered a case against four persons for allegedly abusing and threatening an on-duty constable within the Balanagar police station limits on Friday afternoon.

According to inspector T. Narsimha Raju, the accused were identified as Shender, Akhil, Aditya and Kala while the complainant was Shankar.

On Friday afternoon, Balanagar police received a message on dial 100 from an elderly woman, Sunanda, after she had an argument with the four accused.

When the constable reached the spot to resolve the issue, the four reportedly pushed him and even verbally abused him. The inspector mentioned that one of the accused allegedly threatened the cop, saying he was a journalist. He also recorded a video of the constable, threatening him further.

In this regard, a case was registered with the Balanagar police for obstructing an on-duty constable and threatening him. Further investigation into the incident is underway.