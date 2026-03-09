4 BC Residential School Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning

Nalgonda:Four students of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Girls Residential School in Manuguru of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district fell ill on Monday, reportedly due to suspected food poisoning.

The students complained of vomiting and stomach pain a day after mutton curry was served in the hostel on Sunday. School staff shifted the affected students to the government hospital in Manuguru for treatment. Officials said their condition was stable and out of danger.

Sources said only four students reported illness in the residential school. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the symptoms could also be due to indigestion after the meal served the previous day.