₹3,900 Crore For 'Young India Schools' As TGSWRIES Plans Massive Infrastructure and Tech Overhaul

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWRIES) plans for the forthcoming academic year include setting up professional colleges, modernising kitchens as well as integrated portal for managing academics and administration.

The society has proposed to set up five professional colleges offering agriculture, pharmacy, nursing, integrated BEd and DEd, and occupational therapy coursers. These colleges are likely to be established in an integrated campus and the venue is yet to be finalised.

The society operates 268 institutions, including 37 centres of excellence, 28 sport schools and three special schools. Further, 79 institutions operating from rental buildings have been proposed as the Young India Schools at an estimated budget ₹3,900 crore.

In addition, the society initiated works to modernise kitchens, including electrification, plumbing and flooring works, titling work, and installation of automatic idli, dosa and roti makers.

"We have modernised the kitchen in the Shaikpet School. We also are taking up work related to the store room and cleaning area. We will ground this initiative in two more schools and expand to other schools in a phased manner," said society secretary S. Krishna Aditya.

The state government will introduce a 24-module integrated portal, which comprises attendance, academic performance, health record and diet chart, and institutional details of all welfare residential educational institutions societies.

"The portal will go live next academic year. Initially, the portal will be launched with six to seven modules in two months and rolling out of all modules will take about six months," he said.

Meanwhile, the society has decided to introduce a facial recognition system in all its institutions, with a mandate to capture attendance of students and teachers twice a day. It said that data of all its staff— contract, part-time and employees on honorarium — had been submitted to the integrated financial management information system for payment of salaries on the first day of every month.