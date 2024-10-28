39 TGSP Protestors Suspended for Indiscipline

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of the protests staged by some TG Special Police (TGSP) personnel, the police on Sunday issued orders in suspending at least 39 head constables and constables working in several battalions for violating rules.

With a view to upholding discipline and integrity within the TGSP, the personnel involved in misconduct have been placed under suspension for conduct unbecoming of government servants, including incitement of others for agitation, the police said.

The suspended staff include six from 3rd Battalion of Ibrahimpatnam, six with the 4th Battalion in Mamnoor, six at the 5th Battalion of Chalvai, five each from the 6th Battalion of Kothagudem, 12th Battalion of Anneparthy and13th Battalion of Mancherial, and six personnel of the 17th Battalion at Sircilla.

The suspended personnel allegedly instigated unrest within the battalion, adversely affecting the morale and operational efficiency. Such actions not only undermine the disciplinary framework but also tarnish the image of the uniformed force dedicated to maintaining peace and security, officials stated.

Senior officials were directed to closely monitor battalion activities and ensure a positive working environment. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any personnel found violating conduct rules.

Hours after the suspension orders were issued, protests emerged at the 12th Battalion of Nalgonda and 4th Battalion at Mamnoor, Warangal, demanding immediate withdrawal of the orders.

Condemning the suspension of police personnel, BRS leader Dr Dasoju Sravan called it “clear act of repression and an assault on their dignity and constitutional rights.” He said: “The inhumane working conditions imposed on these personnel, which force them to work like labourers, keep them away from their families for extended periods, and deny them basic leave.”

Calling for the revoking of the orders, Dr Sravan said in a post on his X handle: “In the name of Praja Palana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government is acting more like a monarchy, showing a ruthless lack of compassion for those who serve and protect our state.”