38 Participants Register for Balapur Laddu Auction

Hyderabad: A total of 38 devotees have registered to participate in the Balapur Laddu auction this year. This includes seven new participants in addition to the 31 who had successfully bid in previous auctions.

Each has paid ₹30.01 lakh along with a non-refundable deposit of ₹5,000.



Meanwhile, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu performed special pujas to Balapur Vinayaka and said elaborate security arrangements were in place to ensure that the Ganesh procession passes off peacefully without any untoward incident.

