₹3.8 Crore Worth Ganja Seized In Drug Bust, 8 Smugglers Held In Warangal

WARANGAL: Warangal Drug Control Team and Khanapur police busted a major drug racket and seized a massive 763 kg of ganja worth over ₹3.8 crore after arresting eight smugglers under Warangal police commissionerate limits on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, police commissioner Sunpreet Singh said the arrested were identified as Andala Pandu Reddy, Gullari Muniraj, Koppu Kotaiah, Bhukya Saikumar, Ramesh, Majji Krishna, Naini Ramesh and Prakash, hailing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, the Warangal Drug Control Team and Khanapur sub-inspector raided Chilukalapeta area and arrested four people carrying four bags of ganja on a motorcycle without a number plate. After questioning them, the police raided a nearby hill and arrested four more persons and seized 23 bags of the contraband in total weighing 763 kg.

According to the police, the accused, mostly labourers, were smuggling ganja from forests on the Odisha–Andhra border to make quick money.

CP Singh commended the Drug Control Team led by ACP Jitendar Reddy and Inspector Satish for their swift action.