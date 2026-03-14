377 PG Medical Seats Vacant in Telangana

Hyderabad:A total of 377 postgraduate medical seats remain vacant in Telangana, according to the Telangana State Private Medical and Dental College Managements Association. The tally includes 125 under the competent authority quota and 252 under the management quota.

Officials said the competent authority quota covers a smaller number of government college seats. The health department is expected to brief the minister and follow up with the National Medical Commission (NMC).



KNRUHS vice-chancellor Dr K. Ramesh Reddy noted that vacant seats are seen every year, largely in private colleges. “Most of the non-clinical seats in government colleges are filled, but more seats remain vacant in private colleges. This is not new to our state and happens across the country,” he said.



The association has filed a writ petition seeking an extension of the admission deadline and revision of eligibility criteria, arguing that otherwise many students will have to prepare again for the next entrance examination.

