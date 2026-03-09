377 PG Med Seats Vacant, HC Asked For More Time For Counselling

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ petition filed by the Telangana Private Medical and Dental College Managements Association seeking extension of the deadline for admissions to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2025-26. The panel comprising Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda was dealing with a plea challenging the action of the authorities in failing to extend the last date for admission to PG medical degree and diploma courses beyond February 28, which allegedly adversely affected private medical and dental colleges.

According to the petitioner, a large number of postgraduate medical seats in private colleges remained vacant despite completion of the counselling process. The association stated that around 377 PG medical seats were still unfilled and requested that the authorities permit a “special stray vacancy” round or an additional round of counselling to ensure that the seats do not go waste. The petitioner association sought a direction to the authorities to extend the last date for admissions so that eligible candidates can secure seats in postgraduate medical courses for the 2025–26 academic year. The matter is posted to March 10 for further adjudication.

‘Mule account holder’ in ₹1.33-cr fraud case gets bail

The Telangana High Court granted bail to a man accused in a cyberfraud case in which a real-estate businessman was allegedly cheated of over ₹1.33 crore through a fake online trading platform. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by Adhil Meeran, arrayed as an accused in a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. According to the prosecution, the complainant was contacted on WhatsApp by a woman who introduced him to an online trading website promising high returns. The complainant initially invested ₹50,000 and, after being shown profits on the platform, was persuaded to invest about ₹1.5 crore. The website later reflected profits of nearly ₹3.5 crore but required payment of a 30 per cent ‘tax’ for withdrawal. Believing the claim, the complainant allegedly transferred ₹1,33,96,381.

However, the platform continued to demand further payments and did not allow withdrawal of the amount, leading to the alleged fraud. The prosecution alleged that the bank account of the petitioner was used to receive part of the amount for commission.

The defence contended that the petitioner had no knowledge of the alleged illegal transactions and had been in judicial custody since December 2025. It was argued that the investigating agency had not filed the chargesheet within the statutory period. Taking note that the charge sheet had not been filed even after 90 days of custody, the judge granted regular bail to the petitioner.