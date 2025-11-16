37,055 Pending CC Cases Settled in Special Lok Adalat in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 37,055 Pending Compoundable Criminal (CC) cases and 3,217 pending Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act cases were settled in a special Lok Adalat conducted in the State.

Around 1899 other cases including private complaints, domestic violence cases (DVC), maintenance cases (MC), civil disputes, and motor vehicle accident claims (MVOP) were also settled. In all, 48,705 referred cases and 42,063 other cases were settled in Lok Adalat.

Following instructions of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, who is also Patron-in-Chief, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), the Lok Adalat was organized on Saturday in all the courts across the State for settlement of pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases and other cases etc.