37-Year-Old Dies at Narsingi Hospital, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Hyderabad:A 37-year-old man died while undergoing dialysis at a private hospital in Puppalguda in Narsingi on Thursday morning. His family, in a complaint to the Narsingi police, alleged medical negligence.

The deceased, Gunti Sagar, ran a business in the city. His brother G. Santosh Raju said Sagar was brought to the dialysis department of the private hospital around 5am on Thursday for scheduled treatment. He was conscious and stable when admitted.



During the procedure, a complication arose after a catheter-related intervention. At around 9.45 am, staff advised shifting him to the ICU. An hour later, attendants were asked to procure medicines. A while later, the family was told Sagar suffered a cardiac arrest. Suspecting negligence, the family sought action against a doctor and his staff.



"He was smiling, he spoke to me over the phone just before the dialysis. This is very shocking for us. His wife and two children are devastated," Venkata Reddy, a close friend of Sagar, told Deccan Chronicle.

