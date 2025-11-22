37 Maoists Surrender Before Telangana Police

Hyderabad: A total of 37 Maoists, including 25 women, surrendered before the police on Friday. Among them were three state committee members, marking a significant setback to the extremist outfit.

Three senior Maoist leaders Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, Appasi Narayana alias Ramesh, and Muchaki Somada alias Erra — all serving as State Committee Members (SCMs), are each carrying a cash reward of ₹20 lakh announced by the authorities.

According to police officials, cadres holding DVCM or CyPCM ranks have been declared with a reward of ₹5 lakh each. Area Committee Members (ACM/PPCM) carry a reward of ₹4 lakh each, while party members have a cash reward of ₹1 lakh each.

Addressing a press conference, DGP Shivadhar Reddy said the state government will provide rehabilitation measures to all those who surrendered, helping them reintegrate into society.