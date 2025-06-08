3,668 Applications for 28 Bar Licences in Telangana; Draw on June 13

Hyderabad: The prohibition and excise department has received 3,668 applications for 28 bar locations, when the deadline ended for accepting applications on Friday. Of these 3,520 were for 24 bars within the GHMC limits, while the remaining 148 applications pertained to four bars located in Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad districts.

Through the application fees, the excise department has generated an estimated Rs 36.68 crore in revenue. Prohibition and excise commissioner C. Hari Kiran confirmed that the selection process would be conducted through a draw of lots to ensure transparency and fairness. The draw is scheduled for June 13.

District collectors will supervise the draw in their respective jurisdictions. Rangareddy district recorded the highest number of applications. A single bar licence in Saroornagar attracted 57 applications, while a bar in Mahbubnagar drew 49 applications. In Nizamabad, 27 applications were received for one location, and 15 applications were submitted for a bar in Bodhan, also in Nizamabad district.

Rangareddy deputy commissioner P. Dasharath said that the details regarding the draw venues would be announced in the coming days. The large number of submissions reflects the surging demand and intensifying competition in Telangana’s liquor trade.