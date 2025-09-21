360 NDPL Bottles Seized in Shamshabad
The NDPL bottles were seized during checking conducted at Shamshabad
Hyderabad: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise department on Sunday seized 360 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles worth Rs.14.50 lakh.
These bottles were seized during a check conducted at Shamshabad. According to Pavan Kumar, District Task Force (DTF), Inspector, Shamshabad division, the teams carried out inspections in the early hours on the instructions of superior officials.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
