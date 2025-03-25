357 unclaimed vehicles accumulated at Moinabad PS grounds for auction

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have an accumulation of 357 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes at Moinabad police station grounds.

It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of online or open public auction as empowered under Section 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act-2004 read with Section 39, 40 and 41 of Hyderabad City Police Act.

If any persons are having any objection of ownership holder or hypothecation interest of these vehicles may file an application before the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police and claim their vehicles within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the abandoned or unclaimed vehicles will be conducted open public auction.

The particulars of vehicles are available at Moinabad police station ground under control of N. Veeralingam, Reserve Inspector of Police and on the official website of Cyberabad police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.