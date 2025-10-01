3,500 Turn Up for Arizona’s Bathukamma

Hyderabad: Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) Arizona organised a Mega Bathukamma and Dasara event that saw more than 3,500 people from different backgrounds celebrating the festivals. Indian families and residents gathered at the EI Zaribah Shrine Auditorium & Conference Centre in Arizona. TTA Arizona conducted special rituals, and people offered special prayers at the venue.

Thousands of people danced to songs in front of beautifully made Bathukamma’s, and celebrated the festivals with utmost fervour.

A member of TTA Arizona said “We're thrilled to have pulled off this inaugural event, and we're grateful to everyone who made it possible. We're committed to doing more meaningful events that celebrate our culture and foster community bonding."