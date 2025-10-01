 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

3,500 Turn Up for Arizona’s Bathukamma

Telangana
DC Correspondent
1 Oct 2025 1:25 AM IST

TTA Arizona conducted special rituals, and people offered special prayers at the venue

3,500 Turn Up for Arizona’s Bathukamma
x
Thousands of people danced to songs in front of beautifully made Bathukamma’s, and celebrated the festivals with utmost fervour.

Hyderabad: Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) Arizona organised a Mega Bathukamma and Dasara event that saw more than 3,500 people from different backgrounds celebrating the festivals. Indian families and residents gathered at the EI Zaribah Shrine Auditorium & Conference Centre in Arizona. TTA Arizona conducted special rituals, and people offered special prayers at the venue.

Thousands of people danced to songs in front of beautifully made Bathukamma’s, and celebrated the festivals with utmost fervour.

A member of TTA Arizona said “We're thrilled to have pulled off this inaugural event, and we're grateful to everyone who made it possible. We're committed to doing more meaningful events that celebrate our culture and foster community bonding."

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana American Telugu Association Mega Bathukamma celebration Dasara festival event Arizona cultural festivities community bonding activities 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X