350 Private School Teachers Extend Support to Naveen Yadav

The association members assured that they would work to ensure a decisive victory for the Congress candidate. They also submitted a memorandum to the government highlighting various issues faced by budget private schools.

The meeting was attended by AICC Central Member and Telangana Congress in-charge Vishwanath as the chief guest. He patiently heard the concerns of the association members and assured them that their issues would be taken up with the state government.

The representatives urged the government to address several demands, including exemption from trade license and professional tax, conversion of electricity and water bills from commercial to domestic connections, extension of the ETR validity from 10 to 20 years, exemption of fire NOC for schools established after 2009, provision of subsidy loans, and supply of textbooks at subsidized rates.

GHPRSCA president Jitender Kumar, secretary Pranay Kumar Yadav, Vaseem Unnissa, Adi Narayana, and several others participated in the meeting.