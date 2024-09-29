35-year-old Woman Dies by Suicide After Harassment Over Dowry, Khula

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman who was being forced by her husband and mother in-law to either give them a new car and a flat or perform `khula` died by suicide at her apartment in IAS Colony in Humayunagar. The victim was identified as Roohi Sultana.



According to her mother Atiya Begum, 70, Roohi’s husband Mohammed Mukaram had threatened to kill her after her daughter refused to give khula. Roohi’s mother in-law Raheemunissa Begum, was harassing her for a new car and an apartment for past six months.



Roohi and her mother had on August 28 this year lodged a complaint against Mukkaram and Raheemunisa and the police had booked a case against the duo and filed a chargesheet.