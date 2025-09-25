35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Kin Over Land Feud

Hyderabad: The body of a 35-year-old fruit vendor was found near the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), on Wednesday morning. Deceased was identified as Mohammad Minazuddin, 36, a resident of Kanchanbagh. Rajendranagar police said, preliminary investigations indicated that prime suspect identified as Arbaaz, 24, the victim’s nephew along with a driver and another associate allegedly stabbed Minazuddin inside his car and dumped his body near the PJTSAU campus. The suspects then fled the scene.

Based on Imran's complaint, brother of the deceased, police said the motive behind the murder could be an ongoing land dispute in Kanchanbagh. “Minazuddin had received a call from the accused on Tuesday afternoon and the he was asked to bring his father’s death certificate to discuss the matter. At 9.30pm, he left his house to meet them. He never returned and in the morning a call was received on dial 100. We informed the deceased's family of the murder,” police said.

A case has been registered at Rajendranagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the accused. Minazuddin was inflicted with 25 stab wounds on his neck alone, apart from other bodily injuries. The body has been sent to Osmania hospital mortuary for the postmortem examination. Police said the Aadhaar card of the accused, which they recovered from the crime spot, helped them to identify the suspects. Police teams are working on tracing the accused.