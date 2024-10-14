35-Year-Old Man Injured in Shamirpet Hit-And-Run Incident

Hyderabad: One Suresh, said to be aged between 35 and 40 years, was found bleeding on the Shamirpet road, police said on Sunday. It was suspected that he was mowed down by a hit-and-run vehicle. Suresh was shifted to a hospital and is said to be stable.

Investigation Launched After Woman’s Body Discovered in Khanapur

Hyderabad: The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in an isolated area in Khanapur municipality, the Ibrahimpatnam police said on Sunday. The victim, Kappari Salamma, left her parents’ house in Khanapur, without informing anybody on Saturday night, police said. She had gone to her parents’ place for Dasara along with her husband K. Narasimha and their son, Ibrahimpatnam inspector B. Satyanarayana said. Salamma’s family told the police that she was undergoing treatment for mental ill health. Police were questioning Narasimha and her family members as part of the investigation.