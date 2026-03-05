35 International Flights Cancelled From Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Uncertainty over airline operations continued for the fifth day, with 35 flights from Shamshabad airport getting cancelled on Wednesday as the US-Iran war widened in West Asia.

Out of 35 cancelled flights, 19 were international arrivals and 16 departures. However, some special flights have arrived at the airport from West Asia.

Passengers with upcoming travel said they were uncertain about their flight schedules.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, stating, “Over the past few days, many of our customers have been navigating uncertainty while waiting to return home or reach places that matter most to them. During this time, we remain firmly by your side, doing everything possible to support your journeys with care, responsibility, and constant attention to safety.”

The airline said flights earlier announced to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah and Madinah, along with select repatriation flights to the UAE, have commenced operations as connectivity on affected routes is gradually restored.

“With the safety of our customers and crew as our highest priority, provided we have the approvals, we do strive to increase the frequency of repatriation flights to the UAE, from tomorrow to further support customers awaiting travel,” the airline said.