35 Cops Feted for Outstanding Work

Hyderabad:Chame Vrajendra Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner on Wednesday honoured 35 exceptional police officers and staff for their outstanding performances during the Telangana Police Duty Meet 2024.

This year's meet, held from October 14 to 19 at the Telangana Police Academy, marked its own significance as it was the first since the formation of the separate state of Telangana.



At the ceremony, Anand expressed his pride in the achievements of the Hyderabad city police. It was a total of five Gold Medals, two Silver Medals, and five Bronze Medals secured by the participants. He encouraged the team to continue striving for excellence and to aim for even more Gold Medals in future competitions.

Commissioner shared his personal experiences, emphasising the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the police force in their endeavors. Among the attendees were senior officers including N. Swetha, IPS DCP DD and G. Guru Raghavendra, ACP CCS.

