349 Flood-Prone Spots Identified: Ranganath

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said 349 locations within Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates were prone to flooding.

At a monsoon preparedness meeting with senior police officials Dr Gajarao Bhupal and Joel Davis, he discussed the deployment of emergency teams at vulnerable points. Officials 150 monsoon emergency teams will be ready in three days.

These teams, along with 51 of HYDRAA’s DRF teams will engage in works along with GHMC teams at the circle-level. HMWS&SB and southern discom officials will assist them.





Badi Bata admissions up, reach 2.56 lakh

Hyderabad: Government schools have enrolled 2,56,156 students under this year’s Badi Bata campaign as of June 24, 55,000 more than the same date last year. Class I admissions accounted for 1,07,126, while 48,133 children joined Classes II to X from private schools. Most number of admissions took place from Hyderabad where a total of 10,209 students enrolled cumulatively. The campaign, held from June 6 to 19, pushed for fresh enrolments through home visits, community meetings, and public announcements in all districts. Teachers, local leaders, and officials took part in the drive, particularly in high-dropout or low-enrolment areas.



GHMC chief: Speed up Kattedan sports works

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan directed officials to expedite work on the Katedan sports complex and make it available to athletes as soon as possible during an inspection on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner K. Ravi Kumar said that electricity and water connection issues were adding to the delay. Karnan called HMWS&SB officials and asked them to give a water connection as soon as possible. He directed officials to complete the badminton playground works, and hand over the complex to the sports department. Ravi Kumar said this would be done in seven to 10 days.



Deecet: 3,462 students receive allotment letters

Hyderabad: Out of 3,750 convener quota seats available for DEl.Ed and DPSE through Deecet, 3,462 students have received allotments under the convener quota in the first phase of web counselling. These students are expected to complete their admissions by June 25. A total of 4,350 seats are on offer. Fresh certificate verification will be carried out on June 27 at the 10 erstwhile district DIETs. According to the school education department, 19,909 students had attended certificate verification so far, out of which 19,169 had submitted their web options. Phase 2 counselling begins on June 28 and ends June 30 and will also cover students who wish to change their options.

