3400 Divyangjan Takes Part In International Yoga Day at Hyderabad’s Kanha Wellness Centre

Hyderabad: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga on a grand scale at Kanha Wellness Centre at Chegur in Ranga Reddy district here.

The event witnessed a record-breaking participation of over 3,400 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) from more than 19 States, making it the largest-ever gathering of PwDs performing Yoga at a single venue.

Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, was the chief guest, joined by senior DEPwD officials including Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Rajeev Sharma, Joint Secretary, and Richa Shanker, Deputy Director General.

In his address, Dr. Virendra Kumar stated that the event marked a significant milestone in inclusive Yoga, with participation from all 21 recognized disability categories under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016. He lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in globalizing Yoga and promoting accessibility for all.

Highlighting yoga as a “philosophy of inclusion,” union minister called upon society to continue fostering this spirit beyond the day’s celebrations, ensuring no one is left behind and the inner potential of every individual is recognized.

The event began with an exceptional Yoga performance by Z. Anvi Vijaybhai, demonstrating remarkable agility and flexibility. This was followed by Tejaswi Sharma, Advocate, Supreme Court, and a person with a physical disability, whose Yoga performance set an inspiring tone for the mass participation of Divyangjan.

The program included a live telecast of the address by the Prime Minister, who participated from Visakhapatnam. Following the Prime Minister’s address, a grand Yoga demonstration was conducted by the PwDs at Kanha Shanti Vanam, setting a new national record. The feat was acknowledged by both the Asian Book of Records and Indian Book of Records for the highest number of PwDs performing Yoga simultaneously at one location.

The celebrations concluded with vibrant cultural performances and a PwD-led exhibition and job fair showcasing artistic talent and entrepreneurial spirit. Twenty stalls displayed innovative products and services, while a Gaming Zone featuring 10 interactive games provided engaging recreational activities for participants.