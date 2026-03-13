34 Illegally Stocked LPG Cylinders Seized in Julurupadu Raids

Nalgonda: Officials of the civil supplies department seized 34 illegally stocked LPG cylinders during raids on hotels and kirana shops at Julurupadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday.

Assistant civil supplies officer Varadaraju said criminal cases would be registered against those illegally stocking LPG cylinders and attempting to create artificial shortage.

He said there was no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders and warned traders against engaging in illegal storage.

The seized cylinders were found during inspections conducted at several establishments in Julurupadu.

Officials also advised consumers not to purchase LPG cylinders from black marketers by paying higher prices.