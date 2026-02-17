337 Social Welfare Students Qualify in JEE Main

HYDERABAD: Overcoming challenges, including financial constraints, students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) delivered an outstanding performance in the JEE Main 2026 Session-1 results declared on Monday.

A total of 337 students qualified for JEE Main 2026, with 26 students scoring above the 90th percentile and 109 students securing above the 80th percentile.

With a 98.39 percentile, Y. Navdeep emerged as the top performer from the institution, followed by Sathya Swaroop (97.99), Yashwanth (95.70), M. Mahesh (95.18), and S. Raju (94.83). Among the girls, K. Sri Varsha secured 94.64 percentile, while V. Manjula scored 92.25. In addition, P. Suryanarayana from the centre of excellence, Madanapuram (Wanaparthy district), achieved 94.03 percentile.

Society secretary S. Krishna Aditya attributed the success to robust academic planning, availability of reference books, and strong government support. “With better planning and focused efforts, intensive training is being provided to ensure that students perform even better in the upcoming JEE Main Session-2, NEET, and JEE Advanced examinations,” he said.