32.7 kg of ganja seized, 2 peddlers held in Warangal

Warangal: The Wardhannapet police on Tuesday arrested two people including a woman on charges of transporting ganja and seized 32.750 kg of ganja worth Rs 16,37,500 from their possession near SBI in Wardhannapet bus stand in Warangal district.

According to CI K. Srinivas Rao, the accused were identified as Samsang Dalabehera, 33, and Martho Rahe, 40, both from Jyothi Nagar area of Sorada in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Police were tipped off that the two entered into an agreement with ganja dealer Sayoni and travelled on a train from Puri to Tirupati on March 28. After reaching Vijayawada on March 29, they switched trains and headed towards Surat. They were en route to Surat and reached Warangal Railway Station on the evening of March 30.

At Warangal, they evaded police by abandoning their luggage in the train and exiting through the rear door. They then spent the night at the bus stand and returned to the area on April 1. However, their plan was foiled when the police found them near SBI at Wardhannapet Bus Stand.