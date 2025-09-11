324.64 Cr Saplings Planted in Telangana under Vanamahotsavam: Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Forest Martyrs’ Day observed at Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday, Minister for Environment and Forests Konda Surekha paid homage to 22 forest officers of Telangana who sacrificed their lives protecting forests and wildlife since 1984.

The Minister recalled the historic sacrifice of the Bishnoi community in 1730 at Khejarli, Rajasthan, where 360 people gave their lives to save trees. Drawing a parallel, she hailed the bravery of Telangana’s forest staff who continue to risk their lives under difficult circumstances.

She announced that she would recommend to the Chief Minister that families of forest martyrs be extended benefits on par with police martyrs, including educational support for their children, and also called for the revival of State awards for distinguished service by forest officers on Independence Day and Republic Day.

Detailing government initiatives, the Minister highlighted the sanction of 2,118 vehicles, completion of 10,980 km of boundary trenching, 2.03 lakh acres of block plantations, and 8,614 km of avenue plantations. Under Telangana Vanamahotsavam, 324.64 crore saplings have been planted, along with the creation of 73 urban forest parks now open to the public.

To strengthen protection, the government has set up 62 forest check-posts and 174 base camps with watchers. She further noted that compensation for human deaths caused by wild animal attacks has been enhanced from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh, and amendments to the PD Act are being taken up to curb attacks on staff and smuggling activities.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao paid tributes to the martyrs and observed that forest personnel work in remote, hostile regions without access to communication, roads and other facilities often confronting smugglers and wildlife.

“By laying down their lives in such conditions, they have dedicated themselves to the welfare of all. He emphasised that forests are crucial for climate moderation, biodiversity, and the environment, and that the martyrs’ values must remain a guiding light.

Principal Secretary (Environment & Forests) Ahmad Nadeem paid homage to the martyrs and their families, noting that 24 per cent of Telangana’s geographical area is forest and stressing the need to preserve and expand this cover. He said the government, to strengthen the Forest Department, has already approved the recruitment of 1,516 posts which is underway.

DGP Dr. Jitender while paying tributes assured that the Telangana police is extending immediate support to the Forest Department, particularly in podu land issues, to enable officials to work fearlessly.