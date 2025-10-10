31 Passengers Hurt As 2 Buses Collide in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

Nalgonda: At least 31 passengers sustained minor injuries when two TGSRTC buses travelling in opposite directions collided at a curve near Sarapaka in Burgampadu mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Friday.

Police said one bus was heading to Khammam from Bhadrachalam, while the other was bound for Kothagudem from Bhadrachalam. The collision occurred when the two vehicles approached each other at a sharp curve, resulting in a head-on impact.

Burgampadu police reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the injured passengers to a hospital in Bhadrachalam using 108 ambulances. Officials confirmed that all 31 passengers suffered only minor injuries and none of them were in serious condition.