30K Students Download SSC Hall Tickets Through MeeSeva’s WhatsApp on Day 1

Hyderabad: To widen citizen-centric digital governance services, MeeSeva, which launched WhatsApp’s chatbot platform a few months ago, has come out with another student-friendly initiative. Instead of roaming around the colleges and internet centres, the SSC students can now download their hall tickets free of cost on the official MeeSeva WhatsApp number: 8096 95 8096.

The service received an overwhelming response on the very first day, with around 30,000 students successfully downloading their hall tickets through the platform, according to an official source from the IT and Industries Ministry.

Students can easily access their SSC Hall Ticket through the MeeSeva WhatsApp Chatbot by following these steps. They have to save the official MeeSeva WhatsApp number 8096 95 8096 in their mobile phone contacts as MeeSeva Telangana. They must open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” message to initiate the chat and then type “SSC Hall Ticket” and select the Open Service option from the menu. After entering the required details such as district, school name, student name, date of birth (as per records) and stream, their SSC hall tickets will be instantly delivered on WhatsApp after verifying the details. Since its launch, the MeeSeva WhatsApp/Chatbot platform has received a strong response from users across Telangana. The platform has already facilitated close to 8 lakh transactions, with the most accessed services including birth certificates, income certificates, police challans and electricity bill payments.



