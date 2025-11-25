305 industrial Units Shut for Pollution Norm Breach in Telangana

Hyderabad:The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) said it had shut down 305 industrial units for violating pollution control norms and issued notices to 1,234 others, under what it said was its intensified enforcement drive across the state.

The board said the state had 12,264 industries classified under Red, Orange, Green, and White categories based on the severity of pollution impact. The board said it had been closely monitoring these units through approvals, inspections, and penalties.

In a data release, TGPCB said between January 2024 and October 2025, TGPCB granted permissions for establishing 2,620 industries and issued consent for operation (CFO) to 3,521 units after verifying their compliance with environmental standards. During the same period, officials collected 7,966 wastewater and hazardous waste samples, along with 3,807 air pollutant samples from various industries, with further action depending on laboratory results.

Out of 2,069 industries reviewed, TGPCB ordered closure of 305 units for failing to meet pollution norms. After corrective action, closure orders were revoked for 697 units.



To strengthen real-time monitoring, TGPCB has set up a 24/7 online monitoring cell that tracks emissions from 501 highly polluting industries. The task force committee reviewed 108 industries for exceeding limits and directed immediate corrective measures, warning of legal action for repeated violations.



As part of the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiative, TGPCB introduced computerised inspections through a tool developed by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG). Between January 2024 and October 2025, officials conducted 1,664 inspections and reviewed 324 industries.



The board has also launched a dedicated toll-free helpline (10741) and a mobile app, “Janavani – Kalushya Nivarini,” to address pollution-related complaints. Night patrolling has been intensified in industrial areas.



Infrastructure for waste management has been expanded with the establishment of five common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), 26 e-waste recycling units, four construction and demolition waste facilities, and 12 biomedical waste treatment plants. TGPCB added that strict implementation of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) in bulk drug and chemical industries are also helping reduce pollution.