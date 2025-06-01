305 Drunk Drivers Held In Weekend Special Drive In Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 305 offenders.

Of the total 305 offenders, 242 were two-wheeler riders, while 16 three-wheeler drivers and 47 were four-wheeler drivers. As many as 280 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, while 22 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and three offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml

The police officials said all the offenders would be produced before the court. The Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol was a serious offence. “If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine,” the police said.

The Cyberabad traffic police urged all citizens to drive responsibly and ensure road safety for all.