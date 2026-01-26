301 Prisoners in Telangana Got Parole to Attend Domestic Exigencies: Soumya Mishra

Hyderabad: As many as, 301 prisoners were granted parole during the year to attend to domestic exigencies, while 218 prisoners were sanctioned furlough as an incentive for good conduct, according to Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Director-General Soumya Mishra.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations here, she said the department has significantly strengthened facilities to inmates. A total of 6,573 prisoners availed legal aid, resulting in the release of 3,634 prisoners, with the support of the State and District Legal Services Authorities, through the dedicated services of 155 legal aid panel advocates and 47 para-legal volunteers.

In addition, 44 Jail Adalaths were conducted, during which 1,558 cases were heard, leading to the release of 985 prisoners. Under the Government of India’s Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme, 18 eligible prisoners were released on bail with financial assistance for security bonds, and as per the Ministry of Home Affairs, Telangana Prisons stands first in the country in the effective implementation of this scheme.

According to the Prisons Director-General, Telangana Prisons is also the only prison department in the country providing interest-free loans to inmates. During 2025 alone, 58 prisoners received loans amounting to Rs.18.66 lakh, and cumulatively 616 prisoners have availed loans totaling Rs.1.92 crore.

Under Thumb In – Sign Out literacy programme, 23,220 prisoners were made literate. Around 108 inmates, including women inmates, were enrolled in NIOS for Class X, and 28 inmates completed their graduation through the study centres of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University at Cherlapalli Prison.

Under the SANKALP Scheme, 100 women prisoners at the Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad, were provided tailoring-based self-employment training along with 29 tailoring machines. Overall, out of 5,856 convict admissions, 4,615 prisoners, amounting to 79 percent, received skill development training during the year.

The department has also given focused attention to mental health and behavioural correction. 936 prisoners underwent cognitive behaviour therapy under the Unnathi programme, while 624 women inmates received psycho-social counselling with the support of Bhumika Women’s Collective.

Further, 60 inmates from nine prisons are undergoing psychotherapy training under a Training-of-Trainers programme with the support of Devas Unlimited, promoting emotional healing and mental well-being.

Rehabilitation initiatives have been expanded to ensure dignified reintegration into society. The department operates 32 fuel outlets as part of rehabilitation efforts, providing employment to 475 members including semi-open prisoners, released prisoners, civilians, and retired staff.