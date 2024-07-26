30,000 Govt. jobs will be filled in 90 days, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that the State government would fill up another 30,000 jobs in the next 90 days.



Speaking after reviewing the passing out parade of fourth batch direct recruit firemen at Telangana Fire Services and Civil Defense Training Institute in Vattinagulapally in Ranga Reddy district, he said the State government has already given jobs to over 60,000 people within a year of coming to power, instilling confidence among the unemployed youth.

“We will continue to fill up job vacancies in various government departments from time to time. My suggestion to the unemployed youth and students is to approach Ministers and MLAs if you have any problems. I will always be available to support you as your Revanthanna to resolve your issues,” he said.

Extending congratulations to new recruits, who have completed fire training, Revanth Reddy said, “Your parents are thrilled to see you after completing your training.” He said the aspirations of the youth who participated in the Telangana movement were not fulfilled by the previous government.

“As soon as the Congress government came to power, we gave job appointment letters to fulfill the aspirations of the unemployed. I commend all of you who have come forward with the intention of protecting society,” he said.

The State government would move forward in line with people’s thoughts. As part of that, the government has allocated more funds for education and agriculture in the budget. “We have given priority to education and healthcare in the budget in line with the people's government thinking. We are giving salaries on the first-day of month to government employees and instilled their confidence in the government,” he added.

At a separate programme, Revanth Reddy launched distribution of shoes to the students of the Government Schools and Colleges in Jadcherla Assembly constituency. He also appreciated Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy for taking up the initiative to distribute shoes to the students.