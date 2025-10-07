Dal Trade Scam: IT Raids Across AP & Telangana

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department is conducting raids at multiple locations across the Telugu states. Officials carried out inspections at 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The raids are part of an investigation into a ₹300-crore dal trade case, with operations ongoing in Hyderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam. Authorities allege that during the previous AP government, several trading companies conducted massive cash transactions.

The IT department has also found evidence of large-scale cash transfers during the 2024 elections. Additionally, some trading companies reportedly obtained permissions from the Civil Supplies Department but failed to supply pulses as required. Previous raids have been conducted in Visakhapatnam on Hindustan Traders and in Kurnool on the V Care Group companies.