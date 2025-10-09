30 ZPTCs, 311 MPTCs Stayed in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The initial phase of the local body (Parishad) elections across the four districts of erstwhile Karimnagar — Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Peddapalli — started with officials beginning the nomination process. Election authorities have confirmed that all preparations are complete to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the polls.

This first phase is crucial, covering a total of 30 ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) and 311 MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) seats across the four districts. The entire process, from the filing of nominations to the declaration of results, has been planned by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Candidates can file their nomination papers until October 11 at the Returning Officer centres between 10.30 am and 5 pm. The scrutiny of applications will take place on October 12, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 15.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 23, and the counting of votes and declaration of results for all phases is scheduled for November 11. Election authorities have completed all necessary arrangements, including the display of detailed voter lists along with the notification. Special security measures have also been implemented at all nomination centres to ensure peace and order.

Officials are fully prepared to handle the entire administrative process, from resolving appeals and finalising the allocation of election symbols to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral contest for all candidates. The commencement of this phase marks the beginning of a crucial local political season leading up to voting day on October 23.

Meanwhile, district collector Pamela Satpathy visited the Shankarapatnam Mandal Parishad office to inspect the nomination proceedings, help desks, and main centres where returning officers are accepting nominations. She instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to election guidelines and complete the entire process without errors.

The first phase of polling is focused on specific mandals in each district.