30-Year-Old Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: A 30-year-old man was murdered in broad daylight on Saibaba Bypass Road in Jagtial on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Bore Vishwanath of Porandla village in Jagtial Rural mandal, was allegedly attacked with wooden logs and died on the spot due to head injuries.

Police identified the accused as Alakunta Gangadhar and his friend Bodasu Tirupati, both residents of Antargam Oddera Colony. They allegedly fled the scene after the assault, which occurred while Vishwanath was returning from a temple on the occasion of Shivaratri.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute. Gangadhar had married Lakshmi of Porumalla in Medipally mandal 12 years ago and the couple have two children. They reportedly separated about a year ago. During that period, Lakshmi is stated to have been living with Vishwanath after meeting him through social media. Police said the accused allegedly intercepted Vishwanath on the bypass road and assaulted him with a wooden stick.

A case has been registered and the body shifted for post-mortem examination. A search has been launched to trace the accused. Further investigation is under way.