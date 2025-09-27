30 Tourism Projects Proposed in Telangana With Investment of Rs.15,279 Cr

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in the presence of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, exchanged MoUs with leading national and international investors, at the World Tourism Day Conclave held at Shilparamam here on Saturday.

A total of 30 projects have been proposed for approval with a combined investment of Rs.15,279 crore, expected to generate direct employment for 19,520 people and overall employment, both direct and indirect for more than 50,000 people.

The key highlights of the investments include a luxury wellness retreat at Ananthagiri in collaboration with Joysom Pte (Singapore) and ZEN Resorts (Bali, Indonesia) and it is first-of-its-kind in India in addition to Vineyard Resort with Winery Walkthrough – unique experience from grape harvesting to bottling with hands-on grape-stomping activity.

Ramoji Group Expansion at Ramoji Film City with an additional Rs.2,000 crore investment apart from the entry of world-class luxury hotel brands like InterContinental, St. Regis, and Oberoi into Hyderabad for the first time were also included.

The first-of-its-kind Taj safari experience at Vikarabad, waterfront resort in collaboration with Mahindra Holidays, three international convention centres with Hyatt, Hilton & Citadel, major theme park investments by Ramoji Group, Experium Group, and MAST Group, Ginger hotels expansion in tier-2 cities and temple towns across Telangana were also included.

The development of iconic wedding destinations, wellness retreat and monasteries at Buddhavanam in Nagarjunasagar were also included apart from Experium Group expansion with Rs.750 crore additional investments.