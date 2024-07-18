30 people stranded in floodwaters at Aswaraopet flown to safety in helicopters

Hyderabad: Over 30 people stranded in the floodwaters in Narayanapuram stream were rescued by flying them to safety in two helicopters near Aswaraopet in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

With the gates of the Peddavagu being lifted due to swelling water-level in River Godavari in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, floodwaters gushed downstream to Narayanapuram.

Telangana minister Tummala Nageswara Rao contacted the CMO seeking measures to move the stranded people to safety following which minister Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy spoke to the Andhra Pradesh government following which rescue operation was launched.

An NDRF team was pressed into service to rescue the stranded people.