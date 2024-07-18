Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

30 people stranded in floodwaters at Aswaraopet flown to safety in helicopters

Telangana
DC Web Desk
18 July 2024 3:04 PM GMT
With the gates of the Peddavagu being lifted due to swelling water-level in River Godavari in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, floodwaters gushed downstream to Narayanapuram
30 people stranded in floodwaters at Aswaraopet flown to safety in helicopters
x
Telangana minister Tummala Nageswara Rao contacted the CMO seeking measures to move the stranded people to safety following which minister Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy spoke to the Andhra Pradesh government following which rescue operation was launched. — X.com

Hyderabad: Over 30 people stranded in the floodwaters in Narayanapuram stream were rescued by flying them to safety in two helicopters near Aswaraopet in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

With the gates of the Peddavagu being lifted due to swelling water-level in River Godavari in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, floodwaters gushed downstream to Narayanapuram.

Telangana minister Tummala Nageswara Rao contacted the CMO seeking measures to move the stranded people to safety following which minister Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy spoke to the Andhra Pradesh government following which rescue operation was launched.

An NDRF team was pressed into service to rescue the stranded people.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
30 people stranded aswaraopet peddavagu gates lifted 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick