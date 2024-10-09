30 goats stolen ahead of Dasara in Jangaon town

WARANGAL: At least 30 goats were stolen on Wednesday from a shed ahead of the Dasara festival in Beerappa Gadda, Jangaon town.

According to inspector P. Damodar Reddy, Kemidi Lakshmaiah filed a complaint stating that miscreants had stolen all 30 goats from the shed, worth around Rs 4 lakh, and also destroyed the shelter. Lakshmaiah explained that after bringing the goats back from grazing, he tied them in the shed on the outskirts of the village and slept nearby.

When he woke up in the morning, he found that all the goats were missing. Lakshmaiah’s family members said they rely on goat rearing for their livelihood and urged the state government for assistance.

Meanwhile, locals suspected that the goats might have been stolen by people familiar with the family, as the Dasara festival is approaching.