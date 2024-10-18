30 goats, 9 sheep dies in lightning strike in Suryapet

Suryapet: A lightning strike on Friday killed approximately 30 goats and nine sheep at Bodaladinna in Nereducherla mandal. The incident occurred while Mallepula Lingaiah was tending to his herd on the outskirts of the village. Lingaiah reported a financial loss of ₹6 lakh due to the death of his livestock. He has appealed to the state government for ex gratia assistance to help him purchase new goats and replenish his herd.



Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the lightning strike. Meanwhile, affected farmers like Lingaiah are seeking support to recover from this unexpected disaster.











