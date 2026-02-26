 Top
30 Children Undergo Free Heart Surgeries Under NTPC’s CSR Scheme

Telangana
26 Feb 2026 12:23 AM IST

Delivering the keynote address, S.N. Panigrahi, CGM (HR) – NR & SR, said NTPC is committed to meaningful CSR initiatives and emphasised the importance of partnerships in delivering sustainable impact.

The surgeries were performed free of cost at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital under a programme implemented in partnership with NTPC and the Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Thirty children born with congenital heart disease received life-saving corrective surgeries through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative supported by NTPC Limited Southern Region Headquarters (SRHQ). The surgeries were performed free of cost at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital under a programme implemented in partnership with NTPC and the Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust.

The initiative was announced on Wednesday during NTPC’s CSR Meet themed “Care, Collaboration & Community Impact”.

Delivering the keynote address, S.N. Panigrahi, CGM (HR) – NR & SR, said NTPC is committed to meaningful CSR initiatives and emphasised the importance of partnerships in delivering sustainable impact. He said NTPC’s work in health, education, sanitation, sports and community development would continue to create a positive impact across Telangana and the Southern Region.

