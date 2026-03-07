30 Candidates Selected for CSE from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad:The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the final results for the Civil Services Examination 2025, recommending 958 candidates for appointment to central services such as the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service.

Out of 958 successful candidates, 30 are from the Telugu speaking states. Among these 30, Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra from Andhra Pradesh, secured 23rd rank — the highest rank in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Gudelli Srujana from Peddapalli secured 55th rank, the highest rank from Telangana. Srujana was funded by the government’s Abhaya Hastham programme



Other rankers include Polavarapu Dhwanish (108), Chakka Snehith (139), Kajal Raju (167), D.S.K. Pracheth (193), Chejerla Ashwini Kumar (256), Dommeti Vinay (282), M. Pavankumar Reddy (297), Kesaboina Akhil Sainadh (566), Gummala Swetha (573), Palli Pramod Vishnu (640), Pothupureddy Bhargav (738), Korapothula Srikaraju (806), Gogula Rajasekhar (920).



According to information from coaching institutes in Hyderabad, 74,427 aspirants from the Telugu speaking states applied for the examination while 42,804 appeared. From Hyderabad alone, 25,787 candidates took the test. Around 90 aspirants from the region reached the interview stage held between December and February. Out of the 90 candidates, 30 were selected — a success rate of 0.07 per cent.



Banoth Laxmi Rachana, who secured rank 178, grew up in Hyderabad though her parents are from Illandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She studied in Kukatpally and later worked in a research and development role at an automobile company in Pune before leaving the job to prepare full time for the examination.



“Once I realised that many problems in the country need a broader and multifaceted approach, I felt the civil services would give the right platform to create impact,” she told Deccan Chronicle. “I want to focus on youth development and healthcare, especially maternal health where there are still many gaps.”



Rahul Pudari, ranked 748, from Hanmajipet village in Jagtial district said his background influenced his decision to join public service. “Initially I wanted to escape the backwardness around me,” he said. “Later I realised I wanted to work for development in the same place where I grew up. Civil services give the chance to influence policy at the highest level.”

Tusharika Prathyusha Katta, ranked 908, who chose anthropology as her optional subject, said her decision to pursue civil services came from a long standing desire to serve society.



“It has been my dream for a long time to do my best to help society,” the 26-year-old said, adding that former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam has been her biggest inspiration. An engineering graduate who chose not to take up campus placement, she prepared for nearly five years. “My parents were very encouraging throughout the journey,” she said, noting that she hopes to work on issues related to women empowerment and education.



Harshita Gummala Swetha, ranked 573, who grew up in Chittinagar in Vijayawada and chose Public Administration as her optional subject, said her interest in civil services began during school. “When I was in Class 10, we worked on a project about stress free education. That was when the idea of becoming an IAS officer first came to me,” she said. Inspired by her father who works as a Circle Inspector, the 25-year-old said she hopes to focus on improving education and work towards women empowerment.

