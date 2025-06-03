 Top
3 Youngsters Drown In Nizamsagar Backwaters In Kamareddy

Telangana
M Srinivas
3 Jun 2025 12:03 PM IST

The police retrieved the body of a youth with the help of expert swimmers while efforts are on to fish out two more bodies.

Drowning has claimed an alarming 10,076 lives in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022 and most of these were youths, notes an official document.(Representational DC Image)
Three youngsters got drowned in the backwaters of Nizamsagar at Somwarpet village in Yellareddy mandal in Kamareddy on Tuesday.

The youngsters – Madhukar Goud, Naveen and Harshavardhan - went for swimming when they accidentally drowned in the backwater. Upon receiving information, the police retrieved the body of Goud with the help of expert swimmers while efforts are on to fish out two more bodies.


