3 Youngsters Drown In Nizamsagar Backwaters In Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Three youngsters got drowned in the backwaters of Nizamsagar at Somwarpet village in Yellareddy mandal in Kamareddy on Tuesday.

The youngsters – Madhukar Goud, Naveen and Harshavardhan - went for swimming when they accidentally drowned in the backwater. Upon receiving information, the police retrieved the body of Goud with the help of expert swimmers while efforts are on to fish out two more bodies.